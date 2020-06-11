Government calls on Ombudsman to withdraw requests sent to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

The Government calls on the Ombudsman to withdraw the requests sent to the hospitals where people diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized to communicate information and supporting documents related to the way patients are treated and to the organization of hospital institutions, considering that the assimilation of hospitals for the treatment of SARS-COV-2 with places of detention is "a distortion of reality".

In a Government press release sent to AGERPRES, the Executive appreciates the involvement of the Ombudsman in monitoring the observance of citizens' rights and freedoms deriving from the national legislation, as well as from the international treaties to which Romania is a party, however, reads the press release, the assimilation of hospitals destined for SARS-COV-2 treatment with places of detention is "a distortion of reality, an association in bad faith of situations that have nothing in common."

The Ombudsman sent on Thursday a press release stating that she is monitoring the observance of the rights of patients in COVID hospitals, mentioning that the hospitalized people have the possibility to leave them only based on the decision of an authority and that the institution "has the obligation to supervise the treatment of any citizen in places of detention ".

The Ombudsman informs that, in her monitoring activity, she requested more information and documents and requested that patients be informed about the monitoring of the hospital by the Ombudsman, but also about the possibility to access and complete online a questionnaire prepared by the latter.