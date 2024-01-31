Subscription modal logo Premium

Government debt rises to 49.7% of GDP in November (Ministry of Finance)

hotnews.ro
ministerul finantelor

Public administration debt (government debt) increased in November 2023 to 769.907 billion RON, compared to 753.009 billion RON in the previous month, i.e. to 49.7%, from 48.6% in October 2023, according to data published by the Ministry of Finance.

In November, the medium and long-term debt increased to 723.923 billion RON, from 711.276 billion RON in October 2023, and the short-term debt increased to 45.984 billion RON, from 41.732 billion RON in the previous month, agerpres reports.

The largest part of this debt, namely 631.522 billion RON, was represented by state securities. The loans amounted to 122.205 billion RON.

The debt in national currency amounts to 364.164 billion RON, that in euros to 337.801 billion RON equivalent, and the debt in US dollars to 67.212 billion RON equivalent.

