Government debt-to-GDP ratio climbs to 48.3 pct as of end May

The government debt as of end-June 2022 was RON 621.828 billion, up from RON 577.142 billion in the end of 2021, shows data centralized by the Finance Ministry.

The medium- and long-term debt stood at RON 600.182 billion, while the short-term debt accounted for RON 21.646 billion.

Government securities account for the bulk of this amount - specifically RON 511.954 billion, while loans total RON 97.775 billion.

RON 273.466 billion of the government debt was in local currency, as much as RON 290.513 billion is denominated in euros and RON 56.507 billion is the equivalent of debt in US dollars, told agerpres.

At the end of June, the central public administration accounted for RON 604.883 billion of the public debt, of which RON 583.254 billion due in the medium and long term. The bulk of the central government debt is in euros (the equivalent of RON 286.308 billion) and in RON (260.727 billion).

The local public administration accounts for RON 16.946 billion of the government debt, with RON 16.927 billion in the medium and long term.

According to the Public Finance Ministry, the public administration's foreign debt was RON 318.28 billion (24.7 percent of GDP), of which the central public administration accounts for RON 313.459 billion and the local public administration for RON 4.821 billion.