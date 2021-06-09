Government extends state of alert by 30 days

The Government approved on Wednesday the extension of the state of alert, by another 30 days, on the entire Romanian territory, starting with June 12, announced Prime Minister Florin Citu, specifying that at the match in the round of 16 of the European Football Championship, which will take place in Romania, public access will be allowed up to 50% of the capacity of the National Arena stands.

The Prime Minister also announced that it was decided to allow the organization and conduct of outdoor events, rallies within the election campaign related to the local by-elections on June 27, with the participation of up to 1,000 people.

According to the prime minister, it was also established to expand the number of people that can participate in private events, weddings, baptisms, to a maximum of 200 indoors and to ensure an area of 2 square meters for each person.