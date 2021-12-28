 
     
Government: Family doctors will receive 50 lei / person tested for SARS-CoV-2

The Government adopted on Tuesday an emergency ordinance stipulating that family doctors in contractual relations with health insurance houses will receive 50 lei for each person tested to detect the SARS-CoV-2 infection, announced the spokesperson for the Executive, Dan Carbunaru.

"An emergency ordinance has been passed allowing family doctors in contractual relationships with health insurance companies to perform rapid antigen tests on the nasopharyngeal sample to detect SARS-CoV-2 infection. Family physicians will be able to purchase the rapid antigen tests that are included in the list approved by the European Commission, posted on the website of the Ministry of Health," stated Dan Carbunaru, after the meeting of the Ciuca Cabinet.

The amount of 50 lei includes the value of the test, labor, materials and protective equipment necessary for testing, Carbunaru explained, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to him, the people eligible for testing are those who are suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus according to the methodology of monitoring the acute respiratory syndrome with the new coronavirus developed by the National Institute of Public Health.

