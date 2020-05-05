Government intends to allocate more than 6 pct of GDP to public investments

The Government intends to allocate more than 6% of GDP to public investments in a maximum period of two years, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told on Monday a press conference at Victoria Palace.

"Also related to the relaunch program, I announce that our goal is to massively increase public investment in all types of infrastructure - transport infrastructure, energy infrastructure, health infrastructure. (...) Also, school infrastructure, communications infrastructure, they will all be subject to investment plans, infrastructure in agriculture, for example, irrigation infrastructure and support for farmers in the purchase of irrigation equipment. (...) We will present all investment projects to be financed under this large scale, national reconstruction project and our goal is to allocate more than 6% of GDP to public investment, in a maximum period of two years, and the amounts mobilized to finance these investment objectives to be higher than ever in history," said Orban.

With regard to supporting the employees. the prime minister also announced that the government will generate several types of active measures for companies that will go back to work after the restrictions are lifted.

"For any person who is re-employed, who goes back to work in the companies for which the restrictions are lifted, we will participate in supporting the payment of the salary, with a percentage between 35% and 41.5%. 41.5% represents the gross salary, the tax and duties. We will also generate active measures, not only for people who have benefited from furlough, but also for people who do not have a job today, and we will support companies to hire people who do not have a job today (...) For example, people over the age of 50 are harder to hire because of their age, because many employers prefer younger, stronger people, and because of this we will use an active measure. (...) We will also take care of the young graduates, through programs also financed from European funds," said Orban.