Government to approve acquisition of 32 F16 aircraft, in order to strengthen army's defense capacity

The government will approve on Thursday the draft law on the acquisition of 32 F16 aircraft, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, noting that, in the current context, it is necessary to continue strengthening the army's defense and response capacity.

"We will approve today the law proposed by the Ministry of National Defence on the purchase of 32 F16s from the Norwegian Government. It is a law that ensures the delivery of the 32 combat devices in operational condition," Ciuca said at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting.

The prime minister said that there is a need, in the current context, to pay due attention to strengthening the defense and response capacity of our Army.

"I think it is also important to underline that, beyond the acquisition of these devices, our capacity in the field of the defense industry is also being developed because the maintenance and modernization facilities will develop and consolidate in Romania," the prime minister added.