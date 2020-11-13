Gov't adopts decision on extension of state of alert by 30 days starting with Nov 14

The Government adopted, on Thursday evening, the decision regarding the extension of the alert state by 30 days, starting with November 14, the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior, Raed Arafat, stating that the new measures aimed at preventing and controlling SARS-CoV-2 infections are, in fact, similar to those already in force, according to AGERPRES.

"We have taken into account the proposals provided by the decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations No. 54 of 2020, which took place this afternoon, and the draft proposes the extension of the state of alert by 30 days starting with November 14, 2020. The measures meant to prevent and control of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the specific conditions of implementation and the recipients of these measures, as well as the institutions and public authorities that are supposed to implement and monitor compliance with the measures during the extension of the state of alert are substantially similar to those already in force," said Raed Arafat, after the government meeting.

He stressed that the measures taken before remain in force, mentioning that consultations have been held with a group of epidemiologists to develop them.

"The same health protection measures have been proposed that will be taken during the electoral process for the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on December 6," Arafat said.

He mentioned that the legal basis has been created for the order regarding the health protection conditions in the polling stations that will be organized outside Romania.

"At the same time, in what concerns the parliamentary elections, polling stations will be organized outside Romania, in other countries, reason for which the basis was created for issuing an order for establishing the conditions of health protection, an order to be issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, together with Minister of Health," Arafat said.

At the same time, the rules for organizing the celebration of Romania's National Day were established on December 1, Raed Arafat added.

It has also been established to allow the activities of prevention and control of African swine fever through groups of hunters in which up to 20 people can participate, as well as to allow economic operators in the road passenger transport field using vehicles with a higher capacity than nine seats, including the driver's seat, and those in the field of road freight transport using vehicles with a maximum authorized mass of over 2.4 tonnes to continue to carry out their activity including during the periods when traffic is prohibited.

Raed Arafat also said that the border points will be reopened: Oancea - Galati County, with the Republic of Moldova and Naidas, Caras Severin County.

"Also, certain aspects have been clarified, namely: the phrase "mixed and flying markets" is eliminated from the category of types of markets that have suspended activity and the organization of mobile markets in open public spaces is allowed," Arafat said.