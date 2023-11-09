Gov't approved 2023 - 2027 National Strategy for public order and safety

The Government approved on Thursday, by decision, the National Strategy for Public Order and Safety 2023 - 2027.

According to a Government release, the National Strategy for public order and safety 2023 - 2027 represents the sectoral development of the public order dimension within the National Strategy for the Defense of the Country. "The implementation of the strategy has as beneficiaries the citizens of Romania and the EU member states, by ensuring a European security space, as well as through the prism of ensuring a safe socio-economic environment, which will facilitate both the attraction of foreign investments and the increase of Romania's credibility in the relationship with external partners. Through the proposed measures, a coherent response is expected for the security of the community, through the way of reaction to new trends in the manifestation of the criminal phenomenon in the Romanian space, the revival of the institutional system of public order, a resettlement of the way of configuring the activity as a whole and an effective control strategy for all the needs that arise, the control exercised over the criminal phenomenon will be both quantitatively and in terms of the seriousness of the facts", the press release reads.

It also aims to focus institutional resources, within the strategic and tactical planning process, to modernize and adapt some structures with responsibilities in the field of public order and safety, in relation to the new socio-economic characteristics and the evolution of the operative situation and to make the activity more efficient through actions of legislative, operational, training, professional training and public communication nature, intended, on the one hand, to complete the current normative framework in the field and, on the other hand, to propose new measures to strengthen the authority of the staff.

According to the press release, the funds necessary to fulfill the objectives of the strategy are provided by each institution or public authority involved, with the inclusion in the approved annual budgets, as well as from other legally constituted sources, according to the law.

AGERPRES