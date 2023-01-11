Gov't approves action plan for implementation of national strategy to rehabilitate buildings

On Wednesday, the Government approved the detailed action plan for the implementation of the national strategy for the long-term rehabilitation process of the residential and non-residential buildings for the period up to 2030, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the Executive, the Government Decision approved in this regard modifies and completes the long-term national strategy to support the rehabilitation of the national park of residential and non-residential buildings, both public and private, and its gradual transformation into a real estate park with a high level of energy efficiency and decarbonation until 2050, approved by Government Decision no. 1034/2020.

"The normative act provides for a series of priority actions necessary until the year 2030, such as the establishment of strategic objectives, measures, indicators and responsible persons regarding the optimization of the legislative framework, the preparation and development of financing mechanisms for the renovation of the built stock, the training and improvement of construction specialists, research and experimental application of design solutions, communication and awareness," reads the same source.

The government mentions that the application of these measures will lead to saving energy, reducing CO2 emissions, increasing the share of energy from renewable sources and the number of beneficiaries, by carrying out energy renovation works.

Also, the measures aim at improved thermal comfort in homes, reduction of energy poverty and reduction of social marginalization, through increased access to electricity and heating, but also restoration of facades, the source mentions.