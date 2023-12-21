Gov't approves draft law on offshore wind energy and sends it to Parliament

The government took an important step in promoting renewable energy in Romania, by approving and then sending to Parliament the draft law on offshore wind energy, in its Thursday's meeting, informs the Ministry of Energy.

"The adoption of a law for starting the exploitation of Romania's offshore wind resources is a vital step in ensuring Romania's energy independence and resilience, which was also included with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan Romania committed to carry out," reads the press release of the ME.

According to the same source, World Bank data show that Romania has an offshore wind potential of 76 GW of installed power, which is favourable for the development of this type of renewable energy. Through this project, Romania is making progress in achieving the desired transition and decarbonization of its energy system, as well as in strengthening its status as a regional leader in the energy field.

According to the draft law approved by the Government on Thursday, within 3 months from the entry into force of the law, the Ministry of Energy will carry out a specialized study based on which the concession procedure and exploration activities will be prepared, and later the construction of the offshore wind power plants and their becoming operational.

Among other things, the study will determine the maritime perimeters that the Ministry of Energy will concession, taking into account: their wind potential, the possibilities for the evacuation of offshore wind electricity, as well as the restrictions imposed by the Maritime Space Development Plan, including those in matter of protecting biodiversity and the environment.

Based on the study, by June 30, 2025, the Government is going to approve the offshore wind perimeters and the subsequent norms, after which the Ministry of Energy will initiate a competitive procedure for awarding the concession agreements.

"Today we are taking another important step towards the fulfillment of a new important milestone in PNRR: the creation of a coherent and predictable legal framework for the production of offshore wind energy in Romania, an objective of my mandate at the Ministry of Energy. Through the production of offshore wind energy we will increase the independence of our energy system and we will ensure greener energy in the homes of Romanians. At the rate required by the bill approved today by the Government and further submitted to Parliament for adoption under an emergency procedure, in 2032 we will be able to have the first MW of wind energy produced in the National Energy System in the Black Sea. At the same time, the production of offshore wind energy will allow us to strengthen the Romanian industry through the domestic production of green hydrogen and value-added products based on green ammonia. The draft law adopted today is to be debated in the Parliament at the beginning of February, once with the start of the new parliamentary session," said Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Energy.