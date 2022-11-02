Gov't approves draft law on Romania's participation to the Schengen Information System

On Wednesday, the Government approved the draft law on the organization and operation of the National Informatics System for Alerts and Romania's accession to the Schengen Information System, as well as on the modification and supplementing of of GEO no. 194/2002 on the regime of foreigners in Romania, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the Executive, the draft law ensures the legal framework necessary for Romania's participation in the exchange of data with the member states of the Schengen Area, according to the provisions included in the three regulations that form the new European legal basis of the Schengen Information System (SIS) regarding return of illegally staying third-country nationals, borders and cooperation.

"It is about Regulations (EU) 2018/1860, 2018/1861 and 2018/1862 of the European Parliament and of the Council of the European Union, which include regulations aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the Schengen Information System, strengthening data protection and extending access rights. All these improvements are now transposed, through this draft law, in the national level, ensuring the alignment of the National Alert System (N-SIS) to the Schengen Information System. For the newly introduced aspects, the necessary mechanisms must be created to allow their implementation and to correspond to the new European context of data exchange between member states through the Schengen Information System," the same press release explains.

The normative act establishes the competent national authorities with the right to access, provide or consult data in the N-SIS. An operational committee is to be established to analyze and solve operational problems.

The project provides for the extension of the right of access to the National Alert System for several national authorities, includes vulnerable persons in the category of missing persons reports and introduces a series of new procedural regulations regarding the confidentiality of border controls and the protection of personal data.