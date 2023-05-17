Gov't approves expansion of works on Iasi - Ungheni - Chisinau gas pipeline.

The government approved, by memorandum, a series of decisions aimed at the interconnection of natural gas and electricity networks between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, establishing, among other things, the expansion of the works on the Iasi - Ungheni - Chisinau gas pipeline through the construction of a transmission pipeline on the Chisinau ring-road, gov't spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"Today, the Government approved by memorandum decisions aimed at the interconnection of natural gas and electricity networks between Romania and the Republic of Moldova. We know the important results that this cooperation generated, especially during the winter, when the support provided by Romania enormously important for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova for the supply of natural gas, energy. It is an additional reason for these efforts to be consolidated and, therefore, through this memorandum, complementary works will be done to the Iasi - Ungheni - Chisinau interconnection and will be extended the works on the Iasi - Ungheni - Chisinau gas pipeline through the construction of a gas transport pipeline around the Chisinau ring-road. Regarding electricity, the aim is to interconnect the electrical energy systems between Romania and the Republic of Moldova through investments of strategic importance, such as the 400 KW overhead power line Suceava - Balti or the expansion of the station between Suceava and Balti with electrical line communication interconnections on the direction of Husi-Cioara," Carbunaru told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.