Gov't approves methodological norms of IMM Invest, IMM Factor and IMM Leasing

The Government approved, at its Wednesday's meeting, the Methodological Norms of the IMM (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) Invest, IMM Factor and IMM Leasing programmes, as well as the Minimis Scheme related to the IMM Leasing programme, to ensure the necessary financial resources for small and medium enterprises and affiliated enterprises, to overcome the crisis generated by the current economic context, maintain jobs and ensure business continuity, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Regarding the IMM Invest programme, the main constraint of the beneficiaries in accessing loans has been eliminated, namely the lack of guarantees and the creation of the necessary financial liquidity. The guarantee ceiling for this programme, for 2021, is 15 billion lei, of which for the AGRO IMM Invest subprogramme, the ceiling is 1 billion lei, reads a press release of the Ministry of Finance.

At the same time, the methodological norms establish the granting of facilities to farmers in the field of agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture and food sector, through the Agro IMM Invest subprogramme, by extending the category of eligible beneficiaries, as well as granting the grant consisting of 100pct interest subsidy related to the loans granted to the beneficiaries for a period of 8 months from the date of granting the loan, the full subsidy of the management fee and the risk fee for the entire validity period of the guarantee and a non-reimbursable component of maximum 10pct of the guaranteed financing amount. The non-reimbursable component is granted within 1 year from the date of the request sent to the Ministry of Finance by FNGCIMM based on the Payment Decision, depending on the use of the guaranteed credit

According to the same source, in the case of investment loans granted to eligible beneficiaries in the field of agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture and food sector applying under the Agro-IMM Investing subprogramme, a grace period of maximum 24 months is granted, the loans being repaid in the at least two installments per year, for the repayment of the principal, and for the other categories of eligible beneficiaries within the IMM Invest programme, the grace period is of maximum 18 months at the repayment of the principal, at the beginning of the crediting period.