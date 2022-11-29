Gov't approves National Strategy for Surveillence, Control and Prevention of HIV/AIDS infection cases

The Government approved on Tuesday the new 2022-2030 National Strategy for the surveillance, control and prevention of HIV/AIDS cases, told Agerpres.

"The National Strategy for the surveillance, control and prevention of cases of HIV/AIDS infection in the period 2022-2030 was drafted by experts within the Health Ministry, non-governmental organizations, members of the National HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis Coordination Committee, as well as international experts with responsibilities in this area. The HIV infection represents a public health priority, with almost 1,000 new cases being diagnosed annually, and its control involves disease prevention, appropriate testing and treatment of infected persons," a press release of the Ministry of Health informs.

According to the quoted source, Romania ensures to people infected with HIV/AIDS and those from vulnerable groups with a high risk of HIV infection equal, unconditional and continuous access to prevention services, treatment, medical care, as well as social services, without discrimination.

The total budget required for the implementation of the Strategy in the next 3 years is over 1.2 billion lei, a budget that also includes ensuring therapy for people with HIV undergoing treatment, the Ministry of Health mentions.

The last Strategy approved in the area was the one corresponding to the 200 -2007 period.