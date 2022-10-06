 
     
Gov't approves partial payment of debt to ESA, so that Romania could recover right of vote

The government approved in Wednesday's meeting a decision regarding the payment of the outstanding financial contribution for 2019, 2020 and the partial payment of the outstanding financial contribution for 2021 to the optional programs of the European Space Agency (ESA), told Agerpres.

The money is provided from the budget for the year 2022 of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, the Government informs.

At the same time, according to a statement sent by the Ministry of Research, in this way Romania will recover the right to vote within the ESA.

