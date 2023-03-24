Gov't approves Romania's participation in PISA 2025

The government approved on Friday Romania's participation in the Program for International Students Assessment - PISA 2025, including in the international options: Foreign Language Assessment - English, the ICT Student Questionnaire, the Parent and Teacher Questionnaires.

According to a release of the Executive, the adopted decision provides for the approval of Romania's participation in PISA 2025, including the international options, specifically: ICT Student Questionnaire, Parent Questionnaire, Science Teacher Questionnaire, Foreign Language Assessment - English, English Teacher Questionnaire, developed by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

This is Romania's first participation in PISA 2025 - international options, the cited source said.

The PISA 2025 National Center is the Education Research Unit of the National Center for Education Policies and Evaluation.

The PISA 2025 participation fee is of 171,000 euros payable to the OECD in equal installments of 57,000 euros each, over three years (2023 - 2025 inclusive); the money will be disbursed after the participation agreement is signed, by March 1 of each year.

Also, the fee for Romania's participation in PISA 2025 - international options, for the years 2023 - 2024 is in amount of 40,608.80 euros, specifically: 5,362 euros - ICT Student Questionnaire; 9,441 euros - Parent Questionnaire; 12,822 euros - Science Teacher Questionnaire; 10,999.60 euros - Foreign Language Assessment - English; and 1984.20 euros - English Teacher Questionnaire. AGERPRES