Gov't completes adoption procedures for coronavirus support measures

The government has finalized the procedures for the adoption and implementation of the economic support measures for companies and employees affected by the COVID-19 crisis, announced the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca.

"The approval at the government meeting of the enforcement guidelines for the guarantee schemes for SMEs has practically completed all the procedures for the adoption and implementation of the economic support measures reached by the government led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban for the companies and employees affected by the coronavirus crisis. Starting today, with the adoption of the final necessary regulatory acts, we got the economic support schemes and measures up and running," Danca said on Monday at the end of the government meeting.

Referring to the furlough subsidy measure applicable during the state of emergency, he said that "the procedure is already unfolding at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. Other categories of employees with forms of employment other than individual employment contract, respectively the other professionals, authorized self-employed, individual companies, also collect a compensation of up to 75 percent of the average salary and the applications for this purpose can be filed with the Ministry of Labor, at the National Agency for Payments and Interventions."

Danca said that the package includes a measure to support the SMEs' working capital and investment loans, and mentioned that the decision to defer bank installments for individuals, as well as for legal entities facing difficulty as a result of the coronavirus epidemic is being enforced after the publication of the relevant guidelines in the Official Journal.

''Also, the measure providing bonuses for businesses and companies that pay their taxes and dues on time, specifically 5 percent for large taxpayers and 10 percent for the other categories, is already in force. At the same time we promised that the state will settle its liabilities to the business milieu and companies and to this effect, the VAT refund with subsequent control is already being implemented without the control before the payment of this obligation," Danca explained.

He also mentioned that several regulatory acts have been adopted to digitize and streamline relations with public institutions, requiring public authorities to accept electronic documents and electronic documents with e-signature, and that the possibility of remote medical consultations has also been introduced. AGERPRES