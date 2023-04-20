Gov't: Draft law on ratification of Cooperation Agreement with Palestine on prevention and combating of organized criminality

The Government approved, on Thursday, the draft law on the ratification of the Agreement with the Government of Palestine regarding Cooperation in the Prevention and Combating of Organized Crime, Terrorism and other Crimes, signed on July 19, 2022, in Bucharest, the areas of cooperation being the fight against the trafficking of drugs, people, weapons, ammunition and explosives, corruption, money laundering, illegal migration, computer crime.

According to a press release of the Executive, this normative act creates the bilateral legal framework for cooperation between Romania and Palestine in terms of prevention and combating of organized crime, terrorism and other crimes.

"The main areas of cooperation include the fight against drug, people, arms, ammunition and explosives trafficking, corruption, money laundering and illegal migration, as well as computer crime," the same source states.

In these fields, the Government of Romania and the Government of Palestine will exchange information and experience, specialists and assistance, documentation, national norms and laws, publications and results of scientific research, told Agerpres.

Also, the two parties will transmit operational information that can help prevent, identify and investigate organized crime activities, as well as other serious crimes, the Government also shows.