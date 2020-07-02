Gov't, HORECA representatives to jointly establish health protection rules to be applied in restaurants

Representatives of the Government and those in the HORECA industry will establish, within a joint group, a set of health protection rules to be applied in restaurants, in the perspective of resuming their activity, when the epidemiological evolution allows it.

"The representatives of the Government and those from the HORECA industry will work, within a common group, a set of sanitary protection rules, to be applied in the service units - restaurants - in the perspective of resuming their activity, when the epidemiological evolution allows it," states the Government on Facebook.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban mentioned that the purpose of this joint approach is that together, authorities and the HORECA sector, work "for the safety of customers and to give them confidence that when restaurants resume their services will be offered under conditions of protection and there will not a risk of illness.""HORECA representatives appreciated the measures to support tourism included in the National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan and offered their support and expertise for the preparation of their implementation," the Government also mentions.HORECA representatives had a meeting on Thursday, at Victoria Governmental Palace, with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Economy Virgil Popescu, Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, Minister of Internal Affairs Marcel Vela and PM's Chancellor Ionel Danca.