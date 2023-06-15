Gov't investiture/Kelemen Hunor: Governing programme - a 'copy paste' type of work.

The governing programme of the new cabinet is a "copy paste" type of work, while the premeditated execution of a credible, balanced and responsible partner was put into practice in an extremely noisy and stupid manner, the president of the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), Kelemen Hunor, who announced that the UDMR MPs will be present in the room, but will not vote for the Ciolacu Government, stated on Thursday, told Agerpres.

"A few days ago, I still thought that in Romania we would finally be able to talk with a smile on our faces about honouring our word, about political commitments that were actually observed, that we would be able to talk about verticality and honour. (...) It was not to be. Another huge missed opportunity. The premeditated execution of a credible, balanced and responsible partner was put into practice in an extremely noisy and stupid way. Yes, we don't deny it, we are angry. We are angry to see these values that we were talking about being thrown into the mud," Kelemen Hunor told the joint session of Parliament.

According to him, the UDMR representatives are upset when they see that "professionalism, seriousness, predictability, decision-making transparency, work done with responsibility do not matter at all," while the governing programme is a "copy paste" type of work.

"Absolutely nothing can be built by humiliating the other, without dignity, or by not respecting the word given. Of course, we will not be upset forever, it will pass, but there will still remain a bitter taste and a lack of trust. Mr. Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu, about the governing programme you are proposing I can only make one remark: you haven't even taken the oath and you already have several of your several desired goals in this programme fulfilled. Congratulations, you are the most successful government in the history of Romania, this is what happens when you take your governing programme with copy paste, and you don't even read what you took over," said the UDMR leader while applause was heard from the hall.

Kelemen Hunor then had a message for the PNL (National Liberal Party): "Dear liberal colleagues: after you managed to get your hands on both Development and the Environment, I see you extremely satisfied and relaxed. I understand you, you worked enormously and with many sacrifices for this work. After this fulminant result, we leave you in the care of the PSD (Social Democratic Party."

He announced that the UDMR MPs will be present in the room, but they will not vote for the new government.