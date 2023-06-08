Gov't meeting: Memorandum regarding pay scale of beginner teacher to be approved.

The Government will approve on Thursday's meeting, a memorandum on the adoption of general principles to improve the status of teaching, auxiliary teaching and non-teaching staff in the national education system and the enhancement of teaching careers, told Agerpres.

The memorandum shows among other things, as a proposed measure: "The prioritization of the dialogue between the Labour and Social Solidarity Ministry and the representatives of the trade union federations in education on the salary scale of the subsequent occupational family, which shall be included in the future Salary Law. The new law will be based on the principle that the basic salary of the beginner teacher/university assistant will be set at the level of the average gross salary in the economy, used to base the state social security budget for 2023."

Another measure mentioned in the document aims to "establish a provision in the collective labour contract at the level of the 'pre-university education' sector, whereby during the period of rest leave, as well as for paid leave days, the education staff will be entitled to a holiday entitlement calculated in relation to the number of days of leave multiplied with the average daily basic salary and the increments/entitlement they receive, according to the law, corresponding to each calendar month in which the holiday is taken."

The Government will also pass a memorandum on Romania's standpoint regarding the establishment of a permanent Secretariat to manage the European Higher Education Area (Bologna Process).

A draft decision will also be approved to supplement the number of positions allocated for military higher education in the 2023-2024 academic year, within the limits imposed by national accreditations and the enrollment capacity of higher education institutions, in order to train qualified personnel needed for military structures.

Within the meeting there will also be approved a draft emergency ordinance on some measures for the implementation of public health infrastructure projects financed by non-reimbursable external funds under the Health Programme and loans contracted with International Financial Institutions.