Gov't mimicking social dialogue, leader of National Union of Police and Contract Staff says

The main ruling parties play a ping-pong with us and simulate the social dialogue, because if we go to talk to a ministry led by a PNL (National Liberal Party) minister, we are told that PSD (Social Democratic Party) does not want to give (the raise) and vice versa, the president of the National Union of Police and Contract Staff (SNPPC), Vasile Zelca, told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"We start the protests at the Ministry of Finance, because the Ministry of Finance is the key in the application of anything that means public money for the public sector employees. That is, Law 153/2017 on the remuneration of state employees, Law 223 of 2015 on state military pensions and any calculation of increases, which, even if they are in the signature of the relevant minister, Mr. Bode, have their resource also from the Ministry of Finance. I have noticed that, unfortunately, lately, the two main ruling parties are playing a ping-pong, effectively simulating social dialogue. He invited us to the discussions, indeed, there is now a social dialogue, so to speak, with the necessary quotation marks, as against the government of sad memory, Citu. But if we go to a ministry that belongs to PSD, we are told that PNL does not want to give us. If we go to talk to a ministry in PNL, we are told that PSD does not want to give. We, since March, have caught a bit of this dirty game and we have asked the three ruling parties, namely PNL, PSD, UDMR (Hungarian Democrat Union of Romania), to accept a meeting at the level of chairpersons with us, to discuss with the cards on the table, to see who disagrees or why does not agree with the application of the law," Zelca pointed out.

He added that for about 8 months the Ciuca Government "crawls" to grant some increases that amount to somewhere between 130-140 RON (rd 26 - 28 euros) net in the pocket of each policeman.

"Unfortunately, we are in the middle of a political war between PSD and PNL, because you know that the two parties have shared the ministries of force, the ministries that give opinion on whatever means salary. Namely, PNL has the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Justice, and the PSD has the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Labor. I noticed that whenever we met, there is no money, no money. We also made protests in February, if you remember, at the Ministry of Finance. I have been talking to Minister Caciu ever since and we have been told "Sir, let's see how we will stay with the money in June - July". They boasted that the economy was moving. I see that nothing is moving," the union leader stressed.

Regarding Tuesday's protest, Zelca pointed out that he is waiting for an invitation to discussions from the Finance Minister to find out if there is a timetable for the application of Law 153 by the end of the year. At the same time, he believes that it is not education that is the main cause of corruption, but wage income.

Asked what is the average net salary of a policeman, the trade union leader indicated the value of 3,000 RON, which includes the bonuses.

"A junior policeman earns 2,000 RON (rd 405 euros) net, maximum 2,500 (rd 506 euros) RON if he/she works on weekends or at night. We have to see that the one who ensures my public peace of mind is paid a little more above the national minimum wage. It's a shame already," Zelca said.

Several dozen police unionists, together with those of the Federation of Unions of the National Administration of Penitentiaries (FSANP), protest on Tuesday, between 10:00 - 12:00, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance in Bucharest, and demand the application of the Framework Law on salaries, the granting of some bonuses provided by law, the updating and recalculation of state military pensions.

The SNPPC federation's representatives say that if they do not have a positive response from the Government, as soon as possible, they will legally extend the demonstrations at the national level, resorting to genuine protest actions.AGERPRES