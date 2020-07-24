Gov't not considering relaxation or restrictions, but economy must work

On Friday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban once again urged the public to follow the health protection rules, telling them to be responsible among the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."Protecting themselves, following health protection rules, those are simple things. (...) If we get sick, we take the disease home and we make our loved ones sick in the first place. (...) We must be responsible and guard ourselves against this sneaky virus. We don't need to think about relaxation, but we don't want any restrictions and, above all, we don't want to harm the economy in any way. The economy has to work; every week we adopt all the pieces of legislation needed to put the economic recovery plan into practice," Orban said at Novaci.
