Gov't official Danca: 625 million lei, expenses for preparation and organization of parliamentary elections

The Prime Minister's Chancellery head, Ionel Danca, announced that, in Thursday's Government meeting, two decisions were adopted regarding the organization of the parliamentary elections, the payment intended for the elections amounting to 625 million lei.

"As regards the organization of the elections, two Government decisions were adopted: for the organization of elections for the Romanian Parliament on December 6, respectively the decision on allocating the necessary amounts to ensure the expenses for organizing the elections of December 6, for the Romanian Parliament, with a budget of 625 million lei," he specified, at the end of the Government meeting.

The agenda of the meeting included the draft decision on establishing the technical measures necessary for the proper organization and conduct of the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, as well as the draft decision on establishing the necessary expenses for the preparation, organization and conduct of this year's elections.