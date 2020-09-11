Gov't official Danca: Under SME Leasing, companies will have additional option to access financing

The Prime Minister's Chancellery head, Ionel Danca, announced that the methodological norms for SME Invest and SME Leasing have been adopted in Thursday's Government meeting, and within the second programme, companies will have an additional option to access financing for the purchase of machinery or technological equipment.

"In the field of economy, [ed.n. - there are] two very important Government decisions for the implementation of the National Plan for Investment and Economic Recovery. After the adoption of primary regulations for the implementation of support programmes in the economic field, the methodological norms for two such programs have presently been adopted in order to facilitate companies' access to liquidity during this period, namely the SME Leasing programme and the SME Invest Romania programme. In the case of the SME Leasing programme, following the adoption of the methodological norms for the enforcement of the emergency ordinance through which this programme was set up, the companies will have an additional option to access financing for the purchase of technological machinery or equipment, with state guarantees, so that they can have easier access to financing from the financial-banking market," Danca specified, at the end of the Government meeting.

He mentioned that Government Decision no. 282/2020 for the approval of the methodological norms for the implementation of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 110/2017 on the Support Programme for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises - SME Invest Romania, so that all applicants benefit from the same subsidized interest period, namely eight months from the date of approval of the loan.

"In the case of the SME Invest Romania programme, it is currently underway, with over 16,000 loans approved for small and medium-sized enterprises, and the value of the financing already exceeds 1% of GDP, namely over 12 billion lei. After the notification of the European Commission and the modification of the timetable, so that all applicants benefit from the same subsidized interest period, namely eight months from the approval date of the loan, today [ed.n. - Thursday] the methodological norms for implementing these changes within the SME Invest Romania programme have been adopted," he said.