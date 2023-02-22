Gov't okays 27 medical units to be built, renovated and equipped through PNRR

The Government approved on Wednesday the list of 27 medical units or public hospitals that will be built, renovated and equipped with partial financing through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), told Agerpres.

According to a Government's release, it is about investments aimed at providing new medical services, improving the quality of existing services, as well as investments in medical equipment for the newly built or renovated health infrastructure and for which Romania has more than 2.1 billion EUR available through PNRR.

"All of these include almost 3,000 beds in units with increased energy efficiency and over 10,000 equipped beds, including digitized equipment," the cited source informs.

The Government adds that an important percentage of the newly built investment objectives will replace existing buildings with high seismic risk, such as the case of the C.C Iliescu Institute in Bucharest, which will be built entirely.

The Government informs that, following the evaluation, through the minutes of the Evaluation Commission, the list of the 27 investment objectives approved for financing through the PNRR was posted on the website of the Ministry of Health, in the PNRR section, on January 11, 2022.