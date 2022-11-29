Gov't: Olympiad medalist students to be granted 6,000 euros in prize, for gold, 5,500 for silver

On Tuesday, the government adopted a Decision to modify and complete Government Ordinance no. 403/2017, by which the annual cash prizes awarded to students who won medals at the national and international Olympiads have been increased, told Agerpres.

According to the government, the normative act ensures a flexibility and clarity of the process of awarding the "King Carol I" Grant, making it completely operational, and, at the same time, updates the value of the grants, so that they become attractive for students.

For laureates at international Olympiads, the following is awarded:

*6,000 euros per year for the gold medal/first prize, from the current 4,000 euros;

*5,500 euros per year for the silver medal/second prize, from the current 3,500 euros;

*4,000 euros per year for the bronze medal/3rd prize, from the current 3,000 euros;

*3,500 euros for the mentions, from the current 2,500 euros.

For laureates at the national Olympiads, the following is awarded:

*4,000 euros per year for gold medal/first prize, from the current 3,000 euros;

*3,500 euros per year for the silver medal/second prize, from the current 2,500 euros;

*3,000 euros per year for the bronze medal/3rd prize, from the current 2,000 euros;

*2,500 euros for the mentions, from the current 1,500 euros.

For participation in international scientific events and/or for the protection of intellectual property rights, the sum of 1,000 euros/year is granted for each grant participant, from the current 500 euros.

For a team made up of at least 2 students, of whom at least one is an Olympiad winner, coming from one or more universities, for materials, subassemblies and subcontracting for the realization of technological demonstrations or the promotion of ideas created in the team, with which it is presented and ranks at prestigious international competitions, the amount of 5,000 euros is awarded per team of 2/year, with the amount increasing depending on the number of student members of the formed team.

The government maintains that the updating of the value of the grants was necessary as a result of the increase in inflation and due to the correlative obligation for the beneficiary to work, for a period of at least 4 years, in a research-development institute or organization in Romania, as defined by GO no. 57/2002.