Gov't - partial local elections for mayors and a local council on June 27, 2021

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that the Government adopted on Wednesday the decision establishing that the partial local elections for mayors and a local council be held on June 27, 2021 and it will take effect after its publication in the Official Journal, Part I, agerpres reports.

According to an AEP release, during the same meeting, the Government adopted a decision for the approval of the calendar of actions during the electoral period of the partial local elections.

According to the provisions of the decision, the electoral period will start on May 23, 2021, the candidacies may be submitted until June 7, 2021 at the latest, and the electoral campaign will start on June 12, 2021.At the same time, two Government decisions were adopted - one on establishing the technical measures necessary for the good organization and conduct of partial local elections, which sets the responsibilities of the institutions involved in organizing this electoral process and the other on establishing the necessary expenditures for the preparation and holding of these elections.According to AEP, the three decisions will enter into force on May 23, 2021.According to the release, the decisions were initiated by the Permanent Electoral Authority and are to be published in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I.