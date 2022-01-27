Gov't passes excise duty regulations with positive impact on SMEs

The government has approved several measures in the area of excise duties with a positive impact on SMEs, including exempting from excise duty up to 50 litres per year of fruit ethanol if the ethanol is made and consumed by an individual, family members or guests, amending by ordinance Law 227/2015 on the Tax Code.

"This will simplify trade procedures involving the automation of formalities for the movement of excisable products within the European Union, both under suspension of excise duty and after release for consumption, while also improving the cross-border operation of the existing exemptions for small factories of alcoholic beverages," governmental spokesman Dan Carbunaru told a news conference at the Government House on Thursday, Agerpres.ro informs.

He mentioned some of the measures adopted by the new ordinance.

"Among the main measures: redefining the concept of a small independent producer for beer, wine, and fermented beverages other than beer and wine, intermediates, introducing an exemption from the excise duty on fruit ethanol for up to 50 litres per year that are made and consumed by an individual, family members or guests, provided that no sale takes place," said Carbunaru.