Gov't passes first budget revision of 2022

On Thursday, the government passed the first national budget revision of 2022 that increases government revenues by 30.4 billion lei and expenses by 33 billion lei.

"Today, the revision of the national budget was approved, the first revision this year, and also the revision of the state social insurance budget, based on the new results reported by the National Forecasting Board, which predicts a real increase of 3.5% this year as against 4.6% as it was in the initial budget, and a GDP in nominal value at the end of the year of 1,372.5 billion lei. The results of the government revenues for the first six months as well as the analysis of the budget implementation for the first six months at all main public employers take into account the priorities that the government pledged on the side of support packages for the economy and for citizens that were partially financed in the first half of the year and continue to be funded under this revision (...) " Finance Minister Adrian Caciu told a news briefing at the end of a government sitting.

According Caciu, the aggregate national budget revenues have increased by 30.4 billion lei, of which 29.1 billion lei from the domestic economy and 1.3 billion lei from external grants. Outlays have been increased by 33 billion lei. Investment spending increased by 3.4 billion lei, to 93.1 billion lei, up 0.1 percentage points from 6.7% of GDP to 6.8% of GDP, Agerpres.

According to the draft published on Wednesday on the website of the General Secretariat of the Government, the cash deficit increases by 2.65 billion lei to 80.15 billion lei, but as a percentage of GDP it stays at 5.8%.