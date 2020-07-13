Gov't: PM, ministers did not receive any invitation to participate in quarantine law debates in Parliament

The Government specifies that neither Prime Minister Ludovic Orban nor the other ministers of his Cabinet received an invitation to participate in the parliamentary debates related to the law on quarantine and isolation and that they will participate in such works of Parliament "every time when they will be invited or asked to officially."

"Considering the misinformation that appeared in the public area, we specify that neither Prime Minister Ludovic Orban nor the other ministers of his Cabinet received an invitation to participate in the parliamentary debates related to the law on quarantine and isolation. We also mention the fact that both the PM and the ministers of Health and Justice are willing to participate in such works of Parliament every time when they will be invited or asked to officially," reads a press release of the Executive on Monday.The interim leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu, has stated that the Social Democrats will only vote on the draft law on quarantine and isolation, in the Senate, when the PM and the Minister of Health come to Parliament to clarify certain aspects related to it.