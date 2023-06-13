 
     
Gov't rotation/ Decree on designation of Ciolacu as prime minister signed by President Iohannis

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Ciolacu-Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday signed the decree regarding the designation of Marcel Ciolacu as the candidate for the office of prime minister, who will go next to Parliament for a vote of confidence on his programme and on the new government he is about to propose, the presidential Administration informs in a press release.

On Tuesday, the head of state announced that he decided to designate Marcel Ciolacu as the candidate for the PM office.

Earlier in the day, president Iohannis had consultations on this topic with the political parties and the parliamentary groups. AGERPRES

