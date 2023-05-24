Gov't rotation/PM Ciuca: Friday is the day when, according to the calendar, I shall submit my mandate.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Wednesday, at the Florica Villa in Arges,when asked by journalists about the Government rotation, that Friday he is to submit his mandate, told Agerpres.

"Friday is the day when, according to the calendar, I shall submit my mandate," Ciuca mentioned.

On whether he is to remain in the Executive, Nicolae Ciuca said: "After Friday is over, I shall make a decision."

The prime minister also talked about the ongoing negotiations for the ministries.

"At the moment, there are discussions, negotiations, so there is either the protocol option or negotiations and reassumption of ministries at the level of each party. You know very well how such negotiations are made, the way each ministry is assumed has a certain procedure, after which negotiations are held on each ministry. It is normal to have a hierarchy according to the weight of each party in Parliament and in the coalition," Ciuca said.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, attended on Wednesday, at Florica Villa, in Arges county, the event marking the 148th anniversary of the Liberal party.