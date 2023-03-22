Gov't spokesman Carbunaru: Let's keep politics out of sports

Spokesperson for the Romanian government Dan Carbunaru said on Wednesday, regarding an announcement by the Hungarian Football Federation that it would have UEFA's approval regarding the display of the Greater Hungary flag at competitions, that it is not good to mix sports with politics, noting that the Romanian Football Federation checked and learned that UEFA did not give such authorisation.

"I saw this allegation that was also published in various media in Romania; equally, I am aware of it and I think it is good for the public to know what was officially communicated by the Romanian Football Federation after previously verified this information, as far as I understand, with UEFA: the European forum announced that there is no such authorisation, such an agreement. As such, of course, making this clarification that it is not good to mix sports with politics (...) we thank the officials of the Romanian Football Federation who checked the veracity of this information through an institutional channel, and the information is not confirmed. We should enjoy sports on the field and keep politics out sports, in any case not within the parameters that we understand that UEFA does not accept either," Carbunaru said when asked about this matter, told Agerpres.

On Wednesday, the Romanian Football Federation said that UEFA denied the Hungarian Football Federation's request that the supporters display the flag of Greater Hungary at international matches, as announced by the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ).

MLSZ announced on Tuesday that, following a request made to UEFA, it had received approval for its supporters to display the flag of Greater Hungary, with regions of neighbouring countries, such as Transylvania, as a historical symbol without political connotations.