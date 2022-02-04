Gov't spokesman: Changing a minister is the responsibility of the prime minister; No such topic was discussed

The change of a minister is the responsibility of the prime minister and no such issue has been discussed, the Government's spokesman Dan Carbunaru said on Thursday evening, Agerpres reports.

His specification comes "following the appearance of some speculations regarding the hypothesis of changing a member of the Government".A part of the press presented, in the recent days, a piece of information according to which National Liberal Party (PNL) would have requested the change of Marius Budai from the Ministry of Labor, the reason being related to the renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).