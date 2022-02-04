 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't spokesman: Changing a minister is the responsibility of the prime minister; No such topic was discussed

gov.ro
Guvern

The change of a minister is the responsibility of the prime minister and no such issue has been discussed, the Government's spokesman Dan Carbunaru said on Thursday evening, Agerpres reports.

His specification comes "following the appearance of some speculations regarding the hypothesis of changing a member of the Government".

A part of the press presented, in the recent days, a piece of information according to which National Liberal Party (PNL) would have requested the change of Marius Budai from the Ministry of Labor, the reason being related to the renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.