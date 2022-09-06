Gov't starts programme in support of Romanian language education

The Department for Romanians Everywhere (DRP) is starting a programme to support education in the Romanian language, DRP reported on Tuesday.

"Education is the most effective and lasting vector for the preservation and development of the national identity. The acquisition and use of the Romanian language concomitantly with the dissemination of the Romanian culture and civilisation, the history and geography of Romania, is devised for the most important segment of the community of Romanians outside the national borders, the younger generation. They have the most important role to play in the perpetuation and development of the feeling of belonging to the Romanian identity," DRP representatives inform, told Agerpres.

For the current year, DRP has established education as a priority area of action and is launching a competitive call for the selection of grant beneficiaries for the programme in support of education in the Romanian Language: associations, foundations, religious establishments, non-governmental organisations of Romanians from overseas who carry out educational activities in the Romanian language; associations, foundations, cult units, non-governmental organisations of Romanians abroad that have concluded partnership agreements with public educational establishments providing Romanian language tuition overseas for school supplies.