Gov't supplements direct budget support already granted Republic of Moldova for consolidation of energy security

The Government supplemented with 1.695 million lei the direct budget support of 50 million euros already granted to the Republic of Moldova for the consolidation of energy security, based on the approval of an information note on the update of the annual plan for international cooperation for development and humanitarian assistance related to the year 2022.

According to a press release from the Executive, the amount comes as a result of the postponement for 2023 of a project dedicated to strengthening the administrative capacity of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, the related funds, to be directed to the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Moldova, in the form of direct budget support, Agerpres informs.

At the same time, the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) analyzed the possibility of granting a voluntary contribution to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for refugees in response to the crisis in Ukraine, from the Humanitarian Assistance Fund included in the Plan.

Also, following the savings resulting from the implementation of some projects from the Plan or the completion of the registration sessions for the actions included in the Mobility Fund for experts, the savings amounts will be redistributed to other projects already existing in the Plan.