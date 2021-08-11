Gov't to adopt draft ordinance regarding transfer of pension rights of EU staff

The Government is set to adopt, in its session on Thursday, a draft emergency ordinance that targets the transfer of pension rights of European Union clerks and agents.

"The present draft establishes the procedure to calculate and transfer the pension rights of EU clerks to the EU pension system, namely of the capital value of the pension rights of the EU clerks acquired in Romania (transfer in), as well as the procedure to transfer to Romania the actuarial equivalent, updated to the date of the effective transfer, of the pension rights for age limit of EU clerks, obtained as part of the Communities (transfer out). The normative act draft takes into account ensuring the transfer from/to all types of pension systems existing presently in Romania, specific regulations being proposed for the public pension system, the privately-managed pension system, the optional pension system, the occupational pension system, the state military pension system, but also the pension systems not integrated with the public system (lawyers, religions, etc.)," shows the background note of the draft emergency ordinance.