Gov't to decide on creation, dissolution, financing of Romanian community centers abroad, with Foreign Ministry's assent.

Following a revision requested by President Klaus Iohannis, the Chamber of Deputies adopted on Tuesday by a vote of 228 to 38 and 21 abstentions the regulatory act amending Law No. 86/2016 on the establishment of Romanian community centers abroad. According to the document, the creation and dissolution of such centers, their financing, organizational structure and number of positions shall be approved by decision of the government, at the proposal of the Department for Romanians Everywhere, with the assent of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, told Agerpres.

The piece of regulation also provides that, in order to fulfill their mission, the Romanian community centers abroad cooperate with the Romanian diplomatic mission and consular offices in the host state, the Romanian Cultural Institutes abroad, domestic and overseas governmental or non-governmental organizations, as well as with the ministries and authorities from the country and abroad with responsibilities relevant to the centers' activity.

Through the Department for Romanians Everywhere, the Romanian state makes available to each Romanian community center a location where the latter is to carry out its activity.

According to the newly introduced provisions, anyone whose training or skills match a center's activities will be eligible for volunteering with the Romanian community centers, based on freely expressed consent.

For such volunteering activities, a volunteering contract shall be concluded between the volunteer and the Romanian community center abroad, in accordance with the legislation of the state of residence. The volunteers' activity shall be coordinated and monitored by a supervisor from the Romanian community center that is the beneficiary of the said activity.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body on this matter.