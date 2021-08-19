Gov't to meet on EIB funding for COVID-19 Iasi Regional Emergency Hospital

The Government meets today to consider a bill approving a loan agreement between Romania and the European Investment Bank to fund the set-up of the COVID-19 Iasi Regional Emergency Hospital signed in Bucharest and Luxembourg on April 20, 2021, worth 250 million euros.

"The new Iasi Regional Emergency Hospital will replace the outdated and fragmented infrastructure of the Iasi County Emergency Clinical Hospital with a modern structure at European standards, from an architectural, medical, and IT equipment and technology point of view. The hospital will use a new patient-centric hospital, financial, administrative and clinical management style. It will be organised around healthcare centres grouped together by related pathologies, and it will have 850 beds for continuous hospitalisation, 60 emergency beds, 45 beds for day hospitalisation , 70 outpatient clinics, 19 operating rooms, advanced imaging services, interventional radiology, endoscopy, interventional cardiology, neuroscience, etc. (...) The Iasi Regional Emergency Hospital will be established according to the law and operated as a public hospital in the care of the Ministry of Health," according to the substantiation note of the bill.

Another bill on the agenda of the government meeting aims to ratify the Loan Agreement "Safer, Inclusive and Sustainable Schools Project" between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, signed in Bucharest on May 6, 2021, worth 100 million euros."This project is (...) adjustable to demand and will be implemented over a period of six years. About 55 pre-university education units selected to be rehabilitated as a priority are considered, both in the urban area and in the rural one ," according to the substantiation note of the project.The government is also expected to establish by decision the budget for the implementation of Romania's School Programme 2017 - 2023 for the next school year.A draft decision on granting financial incentives to graduates who get 10 at the National Assessment and at the national Baccalaureate exam, June-July 2021 session, could also be adopted at today's meeting. It is about 1,000 lei for each 8th grade graduate who got 10 in the National Assessment and 3,000 lei for each high school graduate who got 10 in the Baccalaureate.