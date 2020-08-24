Gov't to prioritise providing face masks to children in vulnerable families

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that in the run-up to the start of the school year it is a priority for the government to provide protective masks to children of vulnerable families.

He noted that the government had adopted an emergency ordinance allocating 175 million euros to reimburse expenses sustained by local administrations and schools for the purchase of tablets, protective equipment, and disinfectants.

According to the prime minister, there will have to be additional masks for children who, "by chance", do not have one on them.

"Obviously there have to be some extra masks. If by chance a child comes up without a mask, they should be provided with a mask during class, while they are at school, but now we cannot really provide masks to all children," said Orban.

He added that a first delivery was made under a contract for the purchase and distribution of surgical face masks to certain disadvantaged people.