Gov't'passes bill on protection of whistleblowers in public interest

The Government adopted in Wednesday's meeting a bill on the protection of whistleblowers in the public interest, which aims to facilitate the process of reporting violations of the law and strengthen measures of support and protection for whistleblowers.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the draft law transposes Directive (EU) 2019/1937 of the European Parliament and of the Council from October 23, 2019 on the protection of persons reporting breaches of EU law and implements a National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) milestone in stepping up the fight against corruption, Agerpres.ro informs.