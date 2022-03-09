 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't'passes bill on protection of whistleblowers in public interest

gov.ro
Guvern

The Government adopted in Wednesday's meeting a bill on the protection of whistleblowers in the public interest, which aims to facilitate the process of reporting violations of the law and strengthen measures of support and protection for whistleblowers.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the draft law transposes Directive (EU) 2019/1937 of the European Parliament and of the Council from October 23, 2019 on the protection of persons reporting breaches of EU law and implements a National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) milestone in stepping up the fight against corruption, Agerpres.ro informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.