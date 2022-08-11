Greenpeace Romania activists, protesting in kayaks in the middle of dry Danube riverbed

Greenpeace Romania activists are protesting in the middle of the dry Danube riverbed to draw the attention of the authorities to the fact that the climate emergency is not just a slogan, informs a press release of the environmental organization sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"What is currently happening to the Danube, the Jiul [river] and other river basins across the country should prompt the authorities to act now! Climate change is here and it strongly affects us, it is no longer just news from faraway places like Antarctica or Australia. River flows have reached very low levels, and the outlook for the coming months is not an encouraging one. According to weather forecasts, the drought will persist, putting pressure on the country's energy system, food security and water supply. However, the Government of Romania has stalled the implementation of the strategy for the fulfillment of the Paris Agreement commitments for more than 2 years," said Vlad Catuna, campaign manager at Greenpeace Romania.

Environmental activists are stationed in the insular areas in the middle of the Danube, halfway between Romania and Bulgaria, and display placards that read: "We want the Danube waves, not heat waves", "Reduce emissions, protect the water!", "This is what the future of irrigations looks like" and "When do you start the afforestation?".

According to the source, in Romania, river flows have dropped to historic levels, and water supply restrictions are put in place in the case of 700 localities.

"Hydro energy production also decreased in other places in the country, putting additional pressure on the national energy system. At the beginning of August, the flow rate of the Danube at the entrance to the country was 1,860 mc/s, half of the month of August's multi-year average (4,300 mc/s). At a flow rate of 1,800 mc/s, the Cernavoda nuclear power plant should be stopped. Greenpeace calls on the Romanian Government to urgently implement measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that fuel the climate crisis, and also vital adaptation solutions, such as the planting of a national network of protective forests to help us fight desertification and air quality deterioration," consider the representatives of the environmental organization. AGERPRES