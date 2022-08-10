Guide of best agricultural practices for climate change vailable to farmers (MADR)

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) provides farmers with a Guide of best agricultural practices for climate change, in order to face the challenges in the context of the intensification of the severe drought phenomenon, informs the ministry in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"Climate change is a reality, not a fiction, and that is why we must use all the means at our disposal in such a way that the level of production and their superior capitalisation positively influence Romania's economic sector. We must be economical with the resources we have to be able to successfully overcome the difficulties of the moment," said the Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea.

He specified that the drought is a phenomenon that persists and cannot be controlled only with water, but also with technologies that involve appropriate earthworks, as well as the cultivation of drought-resistant varieties. The Minister wishes that through this best practice guide, farmers, especially the young ones, will have a conservative behavior and rationally use the ground water.

According to the cited source, the development of the guide came as a response to the challenges faced by farmers in the context of the intensification of the the severe drought phenomenon frequency that is increasingly affecting the Romanian agricultural sector. Drought is an extreme phenomenon with multiple effects, on various levels, such as agricultural production and, implicitly, food and energy security, but also river transports as a result of significant hydrological changes, with a direct impact on the distribution of underground and surface water resources, Agerpres.

The guide was created by a team made up of specialists from MADR and the Academy of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences "Gheorghe Ionescu-Sisesti" (ASAS), coordinated by the Secretary of State Dragos-Costin Telehuz, at the initiative of Minister Petre Daea.

The guide can be consulted by accessing the following link: https://www.madr.ro/ghid-de-bune-practici-agricole.html.