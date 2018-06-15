stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Halep wins May WTA Player and Shot of Month;Buzarnescu wins May WTA Breakthrough of Month

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Simona Halep trofeu

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number one and the recent winner of the Roland Garros tournament, won the title for May 2018 WTA Player of the Month and May 2018 WTA Shot of the Month, while Mihaela Buzarnescu was voted for May 2018 WTA Breakthrough of the Month.


In the May 2018 WTA Player of the Month final ranking, Simona Halep was followed by Czech player Petra Kvitova, American Sloane Stephens, the finalist of the 2018 Roland Garros tournament and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Mihaela Buzarnescu won the title for May 2018 WTA Breakthrough of the Month, followed by Russian Daria Kasatkina and Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

The other nominees for May 2018 WTA Breakthrough of the Month title were Taiwanese Su-wei Hsieh (January), Daria Kasatkina (February), American Danielle Collins (March) and Romanian Ana Bogdan (April). AGERPRES

