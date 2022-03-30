Half of Transgaz accounting profit, for package of measures in energy field

The Government has approved, on Wednesday, to distribute to the the state budget for financial exercise of last year under the form of dividends, with a 50% share of accounting profit of the Transgaz National Gas Transmission Company, with the money to be used for supporting the package of energy measures for protecting the population.

"A Government decision was adopted regarding the approval of distribution to the state budget for the financial exercise of last year under the form of dividends with a share of 50% from the accounting profit of the Transgaz National Gas Transmission Company, left from the deduction of corporate profit. State budget funds from the 50% quota of dividends received from Transgaz will contribute to supporting the package of measures in the energy field for protecting the population from the effects of the price increase. On the other hand, just as in the case of Nuclearelectrica and Romgaz, the 50% difference will be kept by the company in order to support investment projects for modernizing and extending the infrastructure it manages," said the Government spokesman, Dan Carbunaru, during a press conference at Victoria Palace, Agerpres.ro informs.