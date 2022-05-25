 
     
Head of committee controling Intelligence Service - cyber attacks represent most serious threat to national security

Cyber attacks are currently the most important threat to national security and the citizens, the head of the joint standing committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate that controls the activity of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), Cristian Chirtes, said on Wednesday, while also urging politicians to adopt cybersecurity laws.

"SRI, through Cyberint, identified vulnerabilities and of course made recommendations to all institutions that were affected by these attacks and not only," said Cristian Chirtes, at the end of a meeting attended by the head of the National Centre Cyberint - Romanian Intelligence Service, Anton Rog.

According to him, the cybersecurity law must clearly establish the responsibilities of each entity in this field.

Chirtes also urged all decision-makers in the public sector, the private sector, key infrastructure operators, to take warnings about cyber dangers seriously and also to identify all vulnerabilities regarding the smooth running of their business.

The head of the parliamentary committee on SRI stated that there has been a debate about cyber attacks targeting Romania in recent times, but also about what may follow, and especially about current or future cyber threats that may occur in Romania.

AGERPRES.

