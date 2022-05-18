Head of defence committee Pauliuc to meet Polish counterpart Rusiecki

The head of the Romanian Senate's defence committee, Nicoleta Pauliuc, had a meeting on Tuesday with her Polish counterpart, Senator Jaroslaw Rusiecki, during which the two high officials discussed the importance of the Strategic Partnership in strengthening and developing the excellent bilateral relationship existing between Romania and Poland.

In this context, Pauliuc pointed out that the Action Plan for the implementation of the Strategic Partnership, meant for the period 2022-2026 and signed in Warsaw on March 3, will boost Romanian-Polish cooperation and provide new collaboration opportunities, reads a press release of the Romanian Senate sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The head of the defence committee in the Senate also condemned the "unjustified, illegal and unprovoked aggression of the Russian armed forces against Ukraine," while reiterating Romania's firm support for both the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders, and the sovereign right of this state to decide the course of its foreign and security policy, in which context she highlighted the importance that Romania attaches to the European aspirations of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia.

The Romanian dignitary also pointed out the need to "investigate the actions of the Russian Federation troops on the territory of Ukraine, in order to determine whether they committed a genocide, crimes against humanity or war crimes, and also with a view to punishing those responsible," in a fair process that observes the independence and impartiality of ongoing judicial proceedings, says the same source.

The head of the committee for defence, public order and national security also highlighted the importance of further ensuring and maintaining a strong Allied presence on the Eastern Flank of NATO and promoting a unified and coherent approach to the countries in the region in the face of current security challenges generated by the actions of the Russian Federation in the Eastern vicinity, which require increased allocations of resources for defence, both at the national and allied levels. In this regard, Romania has decided to increase its budget allocations in the field of defence from 2 to 2.5pct of GDP starting with 2023, according to the abovementioned source.

Thanking the Polish side for its contributions to the multinational exercises held in Romania throughout 2021 and to date, Senator Nicoleta Pauliuc has invited the representatives of the national defence committee of the Senate of the Republic of Poland to join the process of organizing a future Parliamentary Summit of the Bucharest 9 Format (B9) in the field of defence, in autumn this year, aimed at harmonizing the positions of the Allies on the Eastern Flank, regarding the definition of the main threats to European security, the modernization of the armed forces and the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment (PATRIOT, HIMARS).

AGERPRES