Head of Department for Romanians Everywhere on visit to Chernivtsi

Head of the Department for Romanians Everywhere (DRP), Secretary of State Gheorghe Carciu, will be paying a working visit to the Ukrainian region of Chernivtsi between May 7-9 alongside a DRP delegation, informs a post on the DRP Facebook page.

The agenda of the visit will include meetings with representatives of the local and regional authorities, of the Romanian associative environment, as well as with representatives of the Romanian-language media and clergy.

"Given the current geopolitical context and the interest that the Romanian state attaches to supporting the rights of Romanian ethnics in the vicinity of the country, the support of the Romanian community in Ukraine is a priority on the agenda of the Department for Romanians Everywhere," the source said.

Against this backdrop, Secretary of State for Romanians Everywhere Gheorghe Carciu will undertake his first working visit since taking office to the Ukrainian region of Chernivtsi.AGERPRES